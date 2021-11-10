WLBT’s things to know 11/10/21: A 14-year-old’s police chase, low voter turnout, and surging violence in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. A 14-year-old’s police chase

A 14-year-old is facing several charges after a chase Tuesday morning with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA Cpl. Jeremy Burkett, around 8 a.m. troopers attempted to stop a stolen 2008 Ford Expedition on Interstate 65 near mile marker 219, close to Jemison in Chilton County. The vehicle refused to stop, and the pursuit continued south for nearly 40 miles until it reached the Prattville city limits where the driver struck several vehicles. Six juveniles were inside the Expedition - an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds. One of the 14-year-olds, the driver, is being charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, assault first-degree, speeding attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

2. Low voter turnout

Two weeks from today, voters in Hinds County will be heading back to the polls, this time for a runoff to decide who will be sheriff. But get this, numbers from last week’s special election show very few people came out to vote. Numbers from the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office show there are 166, 518 registered voters in the county. Of those voters, only 33,013 cast ballots in the special election. That means only 19.83 percent of voters actually voted last Tuesday.

3. Surging violence in the Capital City

Surging violence in the Capital City is proving to be a continued cause for concern for Jackson City Council members. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted another town hall on crime Tuesday after Councilman Kenneth Stokes held one of his own just yesterday. Tuesday’s meeting took a much broader approach to the city’s crime issues compared to Monday night which primarily focused on Jackson’s youth. Several big names in the community assured residents that changes are coming soon to the city of Jackson.

