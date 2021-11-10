Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another 70-degree day with a few more clouds around. We will see lows in the 40s tonight. Expect more of the same Wednesday, but Thursday will usher in a change. A cold front is approaching and will bring us a chance for rain in the morning through early afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible. Sevre weather is unlikely and even rainfall will be light, generally under a 1/4 of an inch. This will be our only shot at getting rain this week. Much cooler weather will arrive Thursday night. Friday through Tuesday of next week will bring us lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s. These temperatures are more typical of mid-Winter vs. Fall. Average high is 69 this time of year and the average low is 45. Calm wind tonight and southerly at 10mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 5:04pm.

