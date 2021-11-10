State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people in Hinds County have been arrested after an investigation by State Auditor Shad White.

According to a press release Wednesday, former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health Director of Accounting and Finance, was also arrested after being indicted for embezzlement.

Graham is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for cleaning services from her own company to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Despite the invoices being submitted for payment, no work had actually been performed, the press release by Auditor White’s office read. Graham was able to submit the invoices because her job allowed her to manipulate the billing process.

Hinds County officials discovered and reported Graham’s alleged scheme after she had already been paid approximately $4,700 for one of the fraudulent invoices.

Smith, on the other hand, was arrested after previously being served with a demand letter.

He is accused of embezzling from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. The State Auditor’s office has already recovered $25,000 from Smith’s surety bond.

Both Graham and Smith surrendered to Special Agents in Hinds County Wednesday. Bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Graham faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Smith will face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

All those arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

