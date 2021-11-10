Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases

State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases(State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people in Hinds County have been arrested after an investigation by State Auditor Shad White.

According to a press release Wednesday, former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health Director of Accounting and Finance, was also arrested after being indicted for embezzlement.

Graham is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for cleaning services from her own company to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Despite the invoices being submitted for payment, no work had actually been performed, the press release by Auditor White’s office read. Graham was able to submit the invoices because her job allowed her to manipulate the billing process.

Hinds County officials discovered and reported Graham’s alleged scheme after she had already been paid approximately $4,700 for one of the fraudulent invoices.

Smith, on the other hand, was arrested after previously being served with a demand letter.

He is accused of embezzling from the Mississippi Board of Animal Health. The State Auditor’s office has already recovered $25,000 from Smith’s surety bond.

Both Graham and Smith surrendered to Special Agents in Hinds County Wednesday. Bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Graham faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Smith will face up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

All those arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
‘When will we ever get our moment?’ | Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV

Latest News

Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager pleads guilty to embezzling HOA money
Mayor WilliamTruly discusses the jury's verdict in the election challenge brought against him.
Jury: Truly can stay in office, but his name wasn’t properly added to the ballot
WLBT at 4p
Coffee Bean Corral at their new warehouse
Coffee bean supplier moves into former Batte Furniture warehouse on Beasley Rd.