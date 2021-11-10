Pearl River Valley Water Supply District working to improve drainage system in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of the Bay Park community in Rankin County will see improvements to a drainage system in the future.

For Bay Park community residents, flash flood warnings mean standing water in their garages and town homes.

However, Chief Engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Mark Beyea, said he is trying to put an end to the flooding.

“We came out when the lease holder called us and we tried to determine what we could do to help the situation. These folks tell me that they have experienced flooding on their ground floors of at least one of the four townhouses here at least 3 times in the last three years,” Beyea said.

Residents saw standing water in their homes and garages when flash flood warning occurred. (Holly Emery)

Beyea said he and his team got to work on giving the water more space to drain out and not back up into the apartments during the summer.

“It had some vegetation grow up in it and the sides had eroded over time and we came in August and September, and it looks much nicer and it carries much more water than it could back in July,” Beyea said.

Reservoir staff have made improvements to one side of the drainage system headed towards the Reservoir by digging the ditch a little deeper and putting in new sod. However, without help from Rankin County, the townhouses could still be prone to flooding.

“Drainage in the Reservoir area is a coordinated effort between the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District and Rankin County. The county is responsible for everything within the road right away. So all the culverts under the road and adjacent to the road belong to the county,” Beyea said.

And now that an improvement project is in place and the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has done it’s part, Rankin County will be stepping in soon to make it less likely to flood.

“At this point, we are collecting some data to hand off to Rankin County on the utilities in this area, the underground utilities, so that they can develop a plan to modify to storm pipes so they can carry more water,” Beyea said.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is planning to hand off the utility information to Rankin County at the end of November.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.