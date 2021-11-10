Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Parents arrested after meth allegedly found in student’s sweatshirt at school

Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school
Parents charges after meth allegedly found in student's sweatshirt at school(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The parents of a six-year-old student are arrested after meth is reportedly found in the student’s sweatshirt at school.

Police were called to Neale Elementary School in Vienna around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say suspected meth fell out of the adult sweatshirt the student was wearing.

Police performed a search warrant at the parent’s home in Vienna on 30th Street, where they allegedly found more suspected meth.

Crystal Eggleton and Stephen Eggleton are charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud lead to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed
Lily Tomlin plays Ernestine the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she...
‘B’ is for ‘banned:’ Mississippi’s historic battle with Sesame Street

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Batson Hospital now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11
The candidates are headed to a run-off in a special election to fill the remainder of the late...
Sheriff candidates debate ahead of runoff election
Man who allegedly shot woman in the stomach, killing her, now in JPD custody
Man who allegedly shot woman in stomach, killing her, now in JPD custody after fleeing to Arkansas
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council's...
Gov. Reeves: State of Emergency will expire on Nov. 20