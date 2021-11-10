Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home, ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville officers say two children were removed from a trash-filled home after conducting an arrest warrant early Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a home in the 5600 block of Washington Avenue around 3 a.m for 42-year-old Kevin Bengyel, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

They say 21-year-old Caitlin Dunigan and James Hall came to the door and denied knowing if Bengyel was in the home.

Authorities say they gave them permission to search the house. They ended up finding Bengyel in the back bathroom and was placed in custody.

An affidavit states Dunigan and Hall were also placed in custody after not cooperating with officers in the search for Bengyel.

Inside the home, officers say the living conditions were extremely unsanitary, saying they could barely get through the back door because of the amount of trash inside.

Officers say there was a one-month-old baby and a three-year-old child inside the home. Dunigan told authorities she is in a relationship with Bengyel, and they are the parents of the one-month-old.

Dunigan is also the mother of the three-year-old.

According to the arrest affidavit, the kitchen floor was covered with miscellaneous food items, along with dirt and wood all over the floor.

It states there was an excessive amount of trash on kitchen counters and tables, and officers found a lot of mold inside the main fridge with no food.

Bengyel and Dunigan told authorities they didn’t have a bed for the three-year-old. They told them the child sleeps on the couch in the living room, which officers say was extremely dirty.

Officers say they found the one-month-old in its crib inside a bedroom that also contained an excessive amount of trash.

Officers say they saw roaches inside the comforter the infant was laying on.

The affidavit states the baby has not had its diaper changed in “some time” and was wearing very dirty clothes.

It also states the three-year-old became “ecstatic on scene when the child found out they were about to get fed.”

The Department of Child Services took custody of the children.

Both Dunigan and Bengyel were booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on neglect charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.