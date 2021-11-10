Jury: Truly can stay in office, but his name wasn’t properly added to the ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly is staying in office, even though jurors said his name was not properly added to the ballot.

Wednesday, a Madison County jury ruled in favor of Truly in an election challenge brought by his Republican rival Chip Matthews.

The verdict came after about two hours of deliberation. The jury found that the proper Canton Municipal Democratic Executive Committee and that the Canton Municipal Election Commission had not qualified Truly or Matthews prior to the general election or certified the results.

However, the jury ruled that the failure to follow those proper procedures did not influence the election, that because Truly received more votes, he was the duly elected mayor.

“I’m happy about the verdict, but I’m also happy about all the input and dedication and hard work that was done by the Blackmon Law Firm - the senior members as well as the junior members, and all of those who were there and I’m most appreciative of that,” Truly said standing outside the courtroom. “And I want them to know that from the bottom of my heart.”

The decision caps what was a tumultuous election season that resulted in numerous legal challenges, including from a group calling itself the “Legitimate” Canton Municipal Democratic Executive Committee, three board of aldermen candidates who were initially ousted in the Democratic primaries, and the Mississippi Secretary of State.

Matthews speak to the media after jurors ruled against him in his challenge to Canton's general election results. (WLBT)

Matthews filed his suit in June, saying that the legitimate Democratic committee did not qualify Truly as a candidate for mayor, and therefore his name should not have appeared on the general election ballot.

Despite agreeing with Matthews’ on a technicality, jurors unanimously said that technicality did not prevent the city from having a full and free election.

“They did admit that there were some conflicts and some issues that still need to be resolved in Canton elections. We still have the same problem we’ve always had, that no one certified the primary and nobody certified the general election,” he said. “Those things did occur and hopefully we will figure out a way to move forward from here.”

Matthews, who has unsuccessfully run for mayor three times, said he would continue to fight corruption in the city of approximately 12,000 people.

“It’s got to be stopped,” he said. “You have 10 lawsuits filed out of this... and there are still more cases that haven’t been litigated. And, you know, the corruption at City Hall, Mr. Truly has been there for 27 years and we’ve had election controversy every year, every election that he’s been involved in.”

At least one case involving the Canton election is outstanding. Secretary of State Michael Watson is suing the Canton Municipal Election Commission for failing to certify the general election results.

Members of the commission include Felicia Horton, Shenna Brown, and Lawrence Matlock.

Much of Matthews’ case hinged on the testimony of Horton, who attorney John Christopher says “stood by her guns (and) would not certify the election even when she got sued by the state.”

“You look at her testimony alone and you will see the irregularities that took place on the Democratic side,” he told the jury during closing arguments.

Horton and other commissioners sent a letter to Watson’s office this summer citing their concerns with the election, including a judge’s decision to disqualify a second Democratic Executive Committee to certify Truly’s candidacy for office.

One major controversy surrounding the 2021 primaries was the fact that there were two Democratic Municipal Executive Committees, one chaired by John Scanlan and one chaired by Natwassie Truly, the mayor’s wife.

Truly and several other candidates for aldermen had been disqualified by the Scanlan-led committee, but were qualified by the Truly committee.

While that judge, Lamar Pickard, disqualified Truly committee’s actions, he said Truly and all other disqualified candidates could be on the Democratic primary’s ballot.

Truly said he’s unaware of any corruption. “No one has found any corruptions. There has been no fraud, no illegal votes, no schemes. So I think that’s just out there in left field somewhere,” he said.

“The point of the matter is that, in my race, we had a clean race. Mr. Chip Matthews only felt and thought that he should have been the mayor after having lost three times to the people. And he felt that I should have been unseated and he should have been seated,” Truly added. “That would have been... devastation to democracy. That’s now how it works. How it works, in this case... is who got the most votes. That was the most important point in this case... who got the most votes.”

“The jury ruled that I received the most votes, and they decided to rule my favor. It’s not just in my favor, but it’s the people’s favor... And that’s why I’m here today because I received the most votes.”

