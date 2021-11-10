Hinds supervisors adjourn meeting abruptly despite election-related items left to discuss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s special meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors ended up being one of the shortest in recent history — nine minutes — after the board’s president made the decision to adjourn instead of discussing other items related to purchasing issues and last week’s special election.

That decision came after supervisors voted unanimously to approve premium pay for all of Hinds County’s essential workers, which will be funded by COVID-19 relief dollars.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie placed the other items on the agenda.

Two involved the county’s election commissioners and vendors for the November 23 runoff.

Archie said he also planned on addressing that closed-door meeting between election commissioners and county employees, one the public and the press were kept from attending.

“I was going to bring the election commissioners before the people so they can have a discussion concerning this matter. Now, you see what they’re trying to do?” Archie said. “They trying to hide stuff.”

Three election commissioners — Jermal Clark, Yvonne Horton, and Toni Johnson — attended Tuesday morning’s special meeting but did not get a chance to speak.

“We came in the meeting to handle premium pay. And they asked how long we’re gonna be, and I said it won’t be long because we just gonna handle premium pay,” said Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun.

Calhoun got frustrated with reporters during the interview, at one point asking them if the supervisors did their job.

In response, another reporter answered by reminding Calhoun there were additional items left to discuss.

The board president interrupted the reporter’s answer.

“I’m saying did we do our job on premium pay? That’s what we came to do,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said those items that weren’t addressed can be put on Monday’s agenda and defended his decision to end the meeting.

“It takes three members of the board to make a decision. And for somebody sitting out there all willy nilly, doing all kinds of things, we don’t have time for that. In this board, we’re going to do things properly,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun also told reporters that Monday’s meeting involved planning for the upcoming runoff election, despite at least one election commissioner disputing that.

Calhoun also said the meeting was for staff only, even though Commissioner Shirley Varnado said four election commissioners had gathered, which would be considered a quorum under state law and require the public to be allowed to attend.

Archie said he believes that adjournment was Calhoun’s way of avoiding responsibility.

“He think that you can operate under three votes and that you will be successful. That’s what dictators [do],” Archie said. “Don’t want to get the other side involved.”

