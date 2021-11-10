Hinds County sees low voter turnout during special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks from today, voters in Hinds County will be heading back to the polls, this time for a runoff to decide who will be sheriff.

But get this, numbers from last week’s special election show very few people came out to vote.

Numbers from the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office show there are 166, 518 registered voters in the county.

Of those voters, only 33,013 cast ballots in the special election.

That means only 19.83 percent of voters actually voted last Tuesday.

“People believe that their vote doesn’t count,” said Dr. D’Andra Orey, a political science professor at Jackson State University.

Dr. Orey said he’s not surprised by the low turnout.

“When you take a place like Mississippi, which is basically on the bottom of every economic indicator, it’s extremely tough to try and encourage folks to vote when they’re simply disillusioned,” said Orey.

Past elections show us that turnout is usually low for county and special elections.

However, Orey said he thinks there’s a solution to changing that.

“One of the fixes for this is that you can have what they call on-cycle elections,” Orey explained. “That means that you would have an election that occurs at the same time that a presidential election occurs. Research has shown that turnout is actually doubled in those elections where you have on-cycle elections.

When it comes to the sheriff’s race, ff the 33,013 votes cast, the top two vote-getters are Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, with just over 10,227 votes, and Captain Tyree Jones, who received more than 7,939 votes.

Dr. Glenn Antizzo is an associate professor of political science at Mississippi College.

He believes the less crowded field could draw more people to the polls.

“With two people in the race, I think there will be a lot more coverage of the race,” said Antizzo. “It will draw things into greater clarity, and I think people will go in more informed, which is good.”

However, Dr. Antizzo says the timing of the runoff could have an impact on voter turnout.

The Mississippi college professor believes candidates will have to come up with a strategy to encourage and make sure people t get out and vote.

“I think a lot of people are going to get forgetful that it’s that day because of when it is, the week of Thanksgiving,” Antizzo expressed. “They’ll really have to work harder to make sure they get their people to the polls.”

In addition to the sheriff’s race, some Hinds County voters will also vote in a runoff for District 5 Constable.

Beverly Wade Green and Juan Cloy will face off in that runoff.

The date is set for November 23rd.

