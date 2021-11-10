Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty years ago was an Election Day in Mississippi and it turned out to be historic.

Democrat Ray Mabus was the incumbent governor, and he was trying to become the first Mississippi governor to be elected to a second consecutive term.

But he got a tough challenge from Republican Kirk Fordice, a businessman from Vicksburg.

As the returns came in, the race was close but eventually, Fordice prevailed.

He became Mississippi’s first Republican governor since 1876, boosting a party that had been struggling for years to establish a real presence in the Magnolia State.

Four years later, Fordice made history again when he became the first Mississippi governor to win re-election to a second consecutive term.

Kirk Fordice elected governor of Mississippi on November 5th, 1991.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
‘When will we ever get our moment?’ | Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
Beth Ann White, 51
No bond for Raymond woman accused of killing woman, child in deadly crash

Latest News

#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
#FlashbackFriday: Kirk Fordice elected governor
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID
‘We Remember’ | Faith leaders honor the 10,000 + Mississippians who died of COVID
Find DIY Halloween costumes at Goodwill
Shop Halloween costumes at Goodwill
Twenty years ago this week, Mississippi got its own Armed Forces Museum.
#FlashbackFriday: Armed Forces Museum opens in 2001