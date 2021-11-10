First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Wednesday; rain, storm chances Veterans Day

WEDNESDAY: A transition day – a mix of clouds and sun amid a southerly flow will help to push highs in the middle 70s again. We’ll remain dry through the day, though as clouds increase overnight, a few showers could make their way across the Mississippi River. Lows will be warm – in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunshine kicks off your Wednesday across central and southwest MS; but more clouds will roll in gradually through the day ahead of our next weather maker - yielding rain for, at least, a part of Veterans Day. Highs today top out in the 70s again. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/FeUQTVwD3K — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 10, 2021

VETERANS DAY: Rain chances will quickly increase through the morning commute as a cold front approaches from the west. Expect rain and a few storms to sweep through the area. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, though a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out near the line. Most of the rain will end through midday with temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s. Skies will gradually clear from west to east through the day. Skies trend mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure moves over briefly Friday in the wake of the first front – a secondary push of chilly Canadian air will slip southward behind a dry front late Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 60s to near 70; on Saturday – mostly in the 50s amid sunny to mostly sunny skies. Another front could sweep through Sunday afternoon, reinforcing cool air into early next week. We’ll go from the middle 60s Sunday to the lower 60s by Monday – rebounding through the 60s to near 70 by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.