Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders inaugural collegiate head coaching debut. Jackson State won 53-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders says he’s finally out of the hospital.

Coach Prime has been hospitalized for weeks with what he called complications from a recent foot surgery.

Following the surgery, he’d been coaching JSU from the sidelines with a scooter, but has missed the last few weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

He shared a statement to social media thanking everyone for the love and support and teased a return to the sideline with “a new whip.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
‘When will we ever get our moment?’ | Pariss Smoot crowned first Black homecoming queen at Jackson Academy
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
Crash scene after ALEA pursuit ends in Prattville.
ALEA: 14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other children in SUV
‘I don’t want to die in Raymond’ | Detainee says he was jumped while a guard looked on, laughed

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
16-year-old Mississippi football player dies
Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) drops back to pass against Arkansas during the...
Arkansas scores in final seconds to beat Mississippi State