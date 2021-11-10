Coffee bean supplier moves into former Batte Furniture warehouse on Beasley Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new company is occupying the space left by Batte Furniture on Beasley Road.

Coffee Bean Corral purchased the former Batte Furniture warehouse and is now moved into the 14,000-square-foot facility.

Their previous headquarters was a much smaller warehouse in Gluckstadt. President John Puckett says they outgrew that space during the pandemic.

“What made the facility on Beasley Road so attractive was that it has the larger capacity we needed, is modern and had extensive racking already in place,” Puckett said.

Coffee Bean Corral says they offer 130 varieties of specialty coffees imported from 36 countries.

