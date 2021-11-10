City leaders assure residents that changes are soon coming to Jackson at second crime summit this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surging violence in the Capital City is proving to be a continued cause for concern for Jackson City Council members.

Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted another town hall on crime Tuesday after Councilman Kenneth Stokes held one of his own just yesterday.

Tuesday’s meeting took a much broader approach to the city’s crime issues compared to Monday night which primarily focused on Jackson’s youth.

Several big names in the community assured residents that changes are coming soon to the city of Jackson.

Everyone who walked into Holy Temple Baptist Church was handed a data sheet showing that nearly half of homicide victims in the city this year have been under the age of 30.

Additionally, the leading contributing factor to homicides by far is a dispute.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell said that’s proof that the city has a culture problem.

“Two brothers this past week decided to get into it for whatever reason and one pulled a gun and shot the other,” Grizzell said.

Another major issue in the city is something Chief James Davis has spoken out about for months now, and that’s the fact that Jackson hasn’t had a misdemeanor jail since last March. He’s calling on residents to change that.

“You all have to get with your board of supervisors, get with your city council, and make it possible,” Davis said. “The city of Jackson must get back in jail business.”

Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler also spoke on that problem.

“My number one responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer in the county is to make sure [Chief Davis] has somewhere to put the criminals,” he said.

Crisler added that something is in the works to do just that.

“We’re going to make an announcement real soon to be able to address that issue,” he said.

But Tuesday’s town hall wasn’t all about problems in the city.

JPD Precinct 3 Commander Marco Johnson, for example, spoke about what residents are already doing that’s making a difference in the fight against crime.

“Ms. Johnson calls me and says, ‘Well they’ve been shooting down at this house five times a week.’ You calling me and giving me that information gives me the tools that I need to go speak with that house,” Johnson said. “I’m not serving a warrant or kicking in the door, but I will allow them to know that, ‘I’m watching you.’”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also spoke at the event.

He talked about the town hall he held last week that was closed to the public and media but had 40 plus local, state, and federal agencies in attendance.

Lumumba said similar conversations are planned with social service oriented groups to talk about the role they play in reducing violence.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.