4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon. Right now, no charges have been filed in the case.

It started with a call to 911 at 2:19pm Tuesday. First responders were called to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street for a medical emergency involving a child. The 4-year-old was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Investigators say two adults were present when the child was injured, but did not elaborate on the circumstances. Again, no charges have been filed at this time and the case is still under investigation.

