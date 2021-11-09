WLBT’s things to know 11/09/21: Raymond woman to appear in court, a teenager surrenders, and drunken driver technology

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Raymond woman to appear in court

The Raymond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a deadly crash will go before a Hinds County judge. Beth Ann White will have an initial appearance in Hinds County court on Tuesday morning. The 51-year-old woman is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her baby. White was arrested Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital, where she has been receiving medical treatment following last week’s deadly crash.

2. A teenager surrenders

The death count continues to rise in the Capitol City. There was another fatal shooting outside a store on West Capital Street, marking the city’s 126th homicide. Crime scene tape surrounded the Family Dollar store parking lot, where police conducted a fatal shooting investigation. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday morning. There, investigators said 21-year-old William Tellis was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said Tellis suffered at least one gunshot wound to the face. She said he collapsed in the store’s side parking lot.

3. Drunken driver technology

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White House briefing on Monday, said he had traveled the country in recent months and seen too many roadside memorials for people who had died in preventable traffic deaths. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It’s one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon. Under the legislation, monitoring systems to stop intoxicated drivers would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026, after the Transportation Department assesses the best form of technology to install in millions of vehicles and automakers are given time to comply.

