Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

William Tellis, 21

One person injured in shooting
One person injured in shooting
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tellis, a 21-year-old man, died Monday, November 8, after a shooting in the western part of the city, police say.

The Jackson Police Department says a teenager, identified as 16-year-old Gregdrick Brown, admitted to investigators that he shot Tellis multiple times at a convenience store near West Capitol Street that morning.

The suspect told police Tellis had chased him with a broken beer bottle days earlier, according to JPD.

Brown told officers he obtained a handgun from someone else’s vehicle nearby and used it to shoot Tellis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old student
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins
Friends and family gather to remember life of Laramie Collins

Latest News

JPD robbery prevention tips include ‘use care after dark’ and ‘cooperate with the robber’
Man found guilty of 2017 shooting in Jackson
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing a hole in the back of a Mississippi...
Thieves steal 18 rifles, including AR-15s, after tearing hole in back of Mississippi pawnshop
The scene at Capitol and Prentiss Streets.
Marvin Lee Williams, 53
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers
Group of thieves suspected of robbing 2 Jackson businesses, assaulting customers