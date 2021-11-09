William Tellis, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tellis, a 21-year-old man, died Monday, November 8, after a shooting in the western part of the city, police say.

The Jackson Police Department says a teenager, identified as 16-year-old Gregdrick Brown, admitted to investigators that he shot Tellis multiple times at a convenience store near West Capitol Street that morning.

The suspect told police Tellis had chased him with a broken beer bottle days earlier, according to JPD.

Brown told officers he obtained a handgun from someone else’s vehicle nearby and used it to shoot Tellis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.