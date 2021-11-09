Warren Central High School closed due to power outage caused by delivery truck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Warren Central High School will not have school Tuesday, November 9.

The school district says a delivery truck ran into a power source and caused a power outage.

Buses will transport students back to their homes and car riders need to be picked up, the district says.

Vicksburg Warren School District says it will continue to provide updates throughout the morning.

