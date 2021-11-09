Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teenager surrenders in Capital City’s 126th homicide investigation

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The death count continues to rise in the Capitol City. There was another fatal shooting outside a store on West Capital Street, marking the city’s 126th homicide. Crime scene tape surrounded the Family Dollar store parking lot, where police conducted a fatal shooting investigation.

Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday morning. There, investigators said 21-year-old William Tellis was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said Tellis suffered at least one gunshot wound to the face. She said he collapsed in the store’s side parking lot.

JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said a 16-year-old turned himself in to police in this homicide.

“For those out there selling guns to our children, shame on you,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

This 126th shooting occurred in his district. He is asking residents to stop the senseless killing and wants them to report random gunfire to police and identify where shots are being fired in their neighborhoods.

“That’s a life thrown away. There are two lives thrown away,” said Hartley. “One is the one that pulled the trigger, and the other is the victim. We owe, we society the folks of Jackson owe it to these individuals to show them that there’s another way”.

Family Dollar store employees were not barred from commenting. The juvenile turned himself in to authorities less than three hours after the shooting.

“We’ve got to do better. We must do better,” added Hartley. “Our children deserve it. We deserve it. We are better than this”.

Investigators have not released a motive in the 21-year old’s fatal shooting.

