Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly in the running for another job.

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Sanders is “in the mix” for the open position at Texas Christian University, which recently parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson.

"I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point, but he is in the mix." The latest on Deion Sanders and TCU's vacancy ... https://t.co/W1vvNinYli — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) November 9, 2021

TCU, which plays in the Big 12 Conference, will likely have other big names competing for the position.

Sanders has tied to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL tenure and served as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School before accepting a job at Jackson State.

Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September 2020.

In a COVID-adjusted Spring season, the team went 3-3 under Coach Prime.

His team is 8-1 in 2021 with two regular season games remaining.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.