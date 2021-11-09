Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly in the running for another job.

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Sanders is “in the mix” for the open position at Texas Christian University, which recently parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson.

TCU, which plays in the Big 12 Conference, will likely have other big names competing for the position.

Sanders has tied to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL tenure and served as offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian High School before accepting a job at Jackson State.

Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September 2020.

In a COVID-adjusted Spring season, the team went 3-3 under Coach Prime.

His team is 8-1 in 2021 with two regular season games remaining.

