Raymond woman accused of killing mother and child to appear in court Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Raymond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a deadly crash will go before a Hinds County judge.

Beth Ann White will have an initial appearance in Hinds County court on Tuesday morning.

The 51-year-old woman is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her baby.

White was arrested Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital, where she has been receiving medical treatment following last week’s deadly crash.

Investigators say White appeared to be intoxicated after her vehicle crashed into Conaway’s car last Monday on Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

Conaway and her 6-month-old baby died at the scene.

Her two other children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Authorities say Conway could face more charges.

We expect to find out today at 11 when she goes before a judge.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.