Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

No bond for Raymond woman accused of killing woman, child in deadly crash

Beth Ann White, 51
Beth Ann White, 51(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge denied bond for the Raymond woman accused of killing a mother and child in a crash last week.

Beth Ann White had her initial appearance in Hinds County court Tuesday morning.

White, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI in the deaths of 39-year old Allison Conaway and her baby.

She was arrested Monday afternoon after being released from the hospital, where she has been receiving medical treatment following last week’s deadly crash.

Investigators say White appeared to be intoxicated after her vehicle crashed into Conaway’s car last Monday on Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

Conaway and her 6-month-old baby died at the scene.

Her two other children were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Beth Ann White, 51
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
FBI: Woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband allegedly eyed second victim
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival

Latest News

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
9 people have been killed on Highway 18 in two years
Jackson city council
City to spend up to $170K on legal fees in annexation case; specifics of impact still under wraps
Change this caption before publishing
Man shot in knee, JPD looking for gunman
VFW aims to teach younger generation to appreciate veterans
LIST: How you can observe Veteran’s Day in Hinds, Madison counties