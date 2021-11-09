Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather to start this week. Today’s high reached 76 degrees.  Clear skies tonight will allow lows to fall into the 40s.  Sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday will get us into the 70s.  Showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible Thursday.  Highs will again be in the 70s.  Cooler weather will arrive Friday and on into this weekend.  Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies.  Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 30s.  Severe weather is unlikely this week.  Calm wind tonight will turn southerly at 5mph Tuesday.  Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 5:05pm.  Average high this time of year is 70 and the average low is 45.  The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden...
Silver Alert cancelled for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before

Latest News

Quiet Early Week; Rain Chances Return Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild early week; rain returns late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably warm early week - rain returns late week
Showers to return later this week
First Alert Forecast: staying dry & mild into start of new week before showers return by Thursday
Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
First Alert Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week