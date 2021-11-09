Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather to start this week. Today’s high reached 76 degrees. Clear skies tonight will allow lows to fall into the 40s. Sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday will get us into the 70s. Showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible Thursday. Highs will again be in the 70s. Cooler weather will arrive Friday and on into this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 30s. Severe weather is unlikely this week. Calm wind tonight will turn southerly at 5mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 5:05pm. Average high this time of year is 70 and the average low is 45. The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.