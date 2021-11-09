Man shot in knee, JPD looking for gunman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.
Detectives say someone shot a man once in the knee by a man driving a red vehicle.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on East McDowell Road.
The victim was transported to University Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this shooting call Crime Stoppers at (601-355-TIPS).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.