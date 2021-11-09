Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot in knee, JPD looking for gunman

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Detectives say someone shot a man once in the knee by a man driving a red vehicle.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on East McDowell Road.

The victim was transported to University Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting call Crime Stoppers at (601-355-TIPS).

