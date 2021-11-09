LIST: How you can observe Veteran’s Day in Hinds, Madison counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for ways to enjoy Veteran’s Day with friends and family members, here are some ways you can mark the federal holiday, November 11.

Madison County School events

November 10

Ridgeland High School

9:15 - 9:45 a.m. veterans will parade around the campus as students and faculty cheer them on, followed by a Veterans Day program in the school auditorium from 10:00 - 10:30 a.m.

November 11

Germantown High School

8:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. in the school’s multipurpose gym (follow signs in the parking lot).

Mississippi Wall of the Fallen: students, faculty, and local veterans will have the opportunity to visit this traveling memorial in remembrance and in honor of Veterans Day

Madison Central High School

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the school auditorium

Veterans and Madison Central seniors will attend the program organized by the Madison Central JROTC.

Velma Jackson High School

10:45 a.m. in the school auditorium

Ms. Monica Williams will be the speaker and local veterans and JROTC will be in attendance.

Two Mississippi Museums events

November 10

10:30 a.m. at Two Mississippi Museums (222 North Street)

The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are partnering with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mississippi Veterans Affairs, and Mississippi War Veterans Memorial Commission to honor Mississippians who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The program will include a performance by the 41st Army Band, a moment of silence, recognition of the veterans in attendance, memorial volley, wreath-laying, and a keynote speech delivered by Major General Janson D. Boyles—the Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard.

Jackson Public School events

Jackson Public Schools JROTC Program will host the following special events at each JPS high school to honor military veterans in the Jackson community.

November 9

November 10

November 11

Veterans Day deals:

Golden Corral:

For the 21st year, Golden Corral is excited to serve a complimentary “thank you” meal to all active-duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves, and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night (Veteran’s Day: November 11, 2021, from 5-9 p.m.) All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage. The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide.

Walk-On’s:

Walk-On’s is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger & a side of fries on November 11.

