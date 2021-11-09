Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson mayor to host town hall Thursday to discuss trash contract

Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to host a meeting Thursday to discuss the city’s efforts to bring on a new contractor for residential garbage pickups.

The meeting is slated for Thursday, November 11, at Fondren Church, at 3327 Old Canton Rd. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The town hall comes weeks after the city issued a new request for proposals for trash contracting services and less than two weeks before those requests for proposals are due.

RFPs are issued to seek proposals for professional services, such as garbage collections. Once proposals are received, they’ll be evaluated and the winning proposal will be taken to the council. The city hopes to notify the winning bidder by December 15 and hopes to take the winning contract to the city council on January 4.

Public Works issued an RFP on October 21. Proposals are due November 23.

Jackson is currently in a six-month emergency contract with Waste Management.

