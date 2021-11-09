Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Reeves announces $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects

The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast were announced Tuesday afternoon by Governor Tate Reeves. All of the projects were recommended to Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee.

Watch the governor’s full news conference below, which took place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

The RESTORE Act was established in 2012 to provide relief to the five coastal states affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The trust utilizes funds to restore and protect the natural resources, ecosystems, fisheries, marine and wildlife habitats, beaches, coastal wetlands, and economy of the Gulf Coast region.

