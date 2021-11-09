First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & mild temperatures ahead of late week front
TUESDAY: As the ridge expands farther east, changes will begin to head in our direction, including an increase in moisture, leading to a few more clouds in the skies through the day. Morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s again; we won’t be as cool by early Wednesday as skies continue to cloud up through the overnight period – we’ll drop only to the middle to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: A transition day – a mix of clouds and sun amid a southerly flow will help to push highs in the middle 70s again. We’ll remain dry through the day, though as clouds increase overnight, a few showers could make their way across the Mississippi River. Lows will be warm – in the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By Thursday, chances for rain and storm will increase – with a few showers sticking around through Friday as a strong front sweeps through the region. Behind it, we’ll see highs in the 50s Saturday with the potential for a widespread frost coupled with light freeze for our northern areas. Another front could approach the area Sunday – reinforcing cooler air over the region to start off next week.
