Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & mild temperatures ahead of late week front

Quiet Through Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Rain, Storm Chances
Quiet Through Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Rain, Storm Chances(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: As the ridge expands farther east, changes will begin to head in our direction, including an increase in moisture, leading to a few more clouds in the skies through the day. Morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s again; we won’t be as cool by early Wednesday as skies continue to cloud up through the overnight period – we’ll drop only to the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A transition day – a mix of clouds and sun amid a southerly flow will help to push highs in the middle 70s again. We’ll remain dry through the day, though as clouds increase overnight, a few showers could make their way across the Mississippi River. Lows will be warm – in the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Thursday, chances for rain and storm will increase – with a few showers sticking around through Friday as a strong front sweeps through the region. Behind it, we’ll see highs in the 50s Saturday with the potential for a widespread frost coupled with light freeze for our northern areas. Another front could approach the area Sunday – reinforcing cooler air over the region to start off next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Jackson woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before
Pelahatchie woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire an assassin over the internet
FBI: Woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband allegedly eyed second victim
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
Quiet Early Week; Rain Chances Return Mid-Late Week
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild early week; rain returns late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably warm early week - rain returns late week
Showers to return later this week
First Alert Forecast: staying dry & mild into start of new week before showers return by Thursday