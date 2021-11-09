First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds & mild temperatures ahead of late week front

TUESDAY: As the ridge expands farther east, changes will begin to head in our direction, including an increase in moisture, leading to a few more clouds in the skies through the day. Morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s again; we won’t be as cool by early Wednesday as skies continue to cloud up through the overnight period – we’ll drop only to the middle to upper 40s.

Clear and sunny to start your Tuesday trending toward 'filtered sunshine' to partly sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Expect morning 40s to give way to afternoon 70s again. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/uCRoNpSFGh — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 9, 2021

WEDNESDAY: A transition day – a mix of clouds and sun amid a southerly flow will help to push highs in the middle 70s again. We’ll remain dry through the day, though as clouds increase overnight, a few showers could make their way across the Mississippi River. Lows will be warm – in the middle to upper 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Thursday, chances for rain and storm will increase – with a few showers sticking around through Friday as a strong front sweeps through the region. Behind it, we’ll see highs in the 50s Saturday with the potential for a widespread frost coupled with light freeze for our northern areas. Another front could approach the area Sunday – reinforcing cooler air over the region to start off next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

