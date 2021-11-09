Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City to spend up to $170K on legal fees in annexation case; specifics of impact still under wraps

Jackson city council
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents and businesses along Springridge Road and Jackson-Raymond Road in Hinds County could soon be part of the capital city.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council hired Carroll Warren & Parker, PLLC to represent the city in its latest annexation bid.

The contract is not to exceed $170,000 and will allow the firm to provide legal services from November 9, 2021, to November 8, 2023.

Voting in favor of the measure were Council President Virgi Lindsay, and members Vernon Hartley, Angelique Lee, Brian Grizzell, and Kenneth Stokes.

Council members Ashby Foote and Aaron Banks were absent.

Meanwhile, the council is expected to vote on November 23 on an ordinance “expanding, extending and defining the corporate limits and boundaries of the city” and to provide municipal services within those areas.

According to city documents, the annexation would expand the city’s current boundaries, which were put in place in 2007. It would take in the property along McFarland Road, Springridge Road, and Jackson-Raymond Road

It was not known how many square miles or acres the city is planning to take in, nor is it known how many homes and businesses would be affected.

The city would not comment on the annexation, saying the matter was in litigation, and Interim Director of Communications Ashley McLaughin said WLBT would have to file an open record request to obtain a map of the proposed property.

The item was mentioned at the Tuesday council meeting, but Council President Virgi Lindsay said if any further discussion was needed, the council would have to go into an executive session.

A copy of the agenda packet is below. Information on the annexation begins on page 56.

