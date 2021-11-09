Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Attorneys detail lawsuit filed against the City of Hernando, police officers for excessive force claims

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The FBI is looking into claims by a Memphis man who alleges Hernando officers used excessive force against him following a traffic pursuit.

Adrian Hoyle is seeking millions in damages. He’s claiming excessive force used by the Hernando Police Department caused serious bodily and emotional injuries.

Wells & Associates, who’s representing Hoyle is holding a press conference Tuesday to outline the lawsuits.

