Aaron Lewis to perform at City Hall Live in Brandon

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aaron Lewis will be performing at City Hall Live in Brandon, as a part of his “Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour” event.

Lewis will perform on April 7, 2022, and tickets go on sale on November 12th at 10 a.m at Ticketmaster.com.

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, which inspired the #1 Billboard Country Album “Town Line” and “Sinner.”

Lewis has recorded with artists such as George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

