9 people have been killed on Highway 18 in two years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol says Highway 18 has seen six deadly crashes in the last two years.

Of those crashes, a total of nine people have been killed on the portion that state police cover, which is outside of any municipality.

The most recent crash happened last week near Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

MHP says Allison Conaway and her infant son were killed when their Nissan Maxima was hit by another car.

51-year-old Beth Ann White of Raymond was behind the wheel of the other vehicle.

White is charged with two counts of aggravated assault DUI.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.