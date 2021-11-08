Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s things to know 11/08/21: Brandon High School goes viral, ‘Stop The Madness,’ and Biden urges schools to provide COVID-19 Shots.

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Brandon High School goes viral

Both Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., have used screenshots of Brandon High School with the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon.(WLBT)

Both Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., have used screenshots of Brandon High School with the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon. The “Let’s go, Brandon” cry has been used throughout the country as an insult directed towards President Joe Biden. According to the Associated Press, it has become “conservative code for ‘F--- Joe Biden.’ “ The slogan was started at an October 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports Reporter.

2. “Stop The Madness”

Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is hosting a summit Monday called “Stop the Madness.” It’s in response to a number of recent events, including the armed robbery that involved the family of a Jackson news anchor as well as the Lyft driver who was shot seven times. Two acts that were both carried out by teens. With young people committing and falling victim to much of the city’s violent crime this year, Councilman Stokes plans to pack the Cornerstone Baptist Church Monday night to talk solutions.

3. Biden urges schools to provide COVID-19 Shots.

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids — and information to parents on the benefits of the shots — as the White House looks to speedily provide vaccines to those ages 5 to 11. First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are set to visit the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations. The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954. The visit comes just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. The White House says Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country over the coming weeks to encourage the shots.

