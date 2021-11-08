Vicksburg father, two sons arrested for drive-by shooting on Athens Avenue

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg father and his two sons were arrested for a drive-by shooting.

Vicksburg Police Department says the shooting occurred on Athens Avenue around 12:28 p.m. Sunday.

According to VPD, witnesses reported seeing occupants of a Chevrolet truck firing at people who were running away.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 38-year-old Michael David Ross, 18-year-old Michael David Ross, Jr., and 17-year-old Devon Jaelil Ross.

Michael Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and directing or causing a youth to commit a felony. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Ross bond at $150,000.

Michael Ross, Jr., is charged with drive-by shooting. He received a $100,000 bond.

Devon Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Judge Carpenter set his bond at $140,000.

All three men have been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

