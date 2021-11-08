Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vicksburg father, two sons arrested for drive-by shooting on Athens Avenue

(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg father and his two sons were arrested for a drive-by shooting.

Vicksburg Police Department says the shooting occurred on Athens Avenue around 12:28 p.m. Sunday.

According to VPD, witnesses reported seeing occupants of a Chevrolet truck firing at people who were running away.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 38-year-old Michael David Ross, 18-year-old Michael David Ross, Jr., and 17-year-old Devon Jaelil Ross.

  • Michael Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and directing or causing a youth to commit a felony. Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Ross bond at $150,000.
  • Michael Ross, Jr., is charged with drive-by shooting. He received a $100,000 bond.
  • Devon Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Judge Carpenter set his bond at $140,000.

All three men have been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden...
Silver Alert cancelled for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before

Latest News

WLBT at 4p (November 8, 2021)
WLBT at 4p (November 8, 2021)
Jackson woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
7 pastors unite to combat crime with counseling, mentoring project
‘We have to unlock their minds‘ | 7 pastors unite to combat crime with counseling, mentoring project
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before