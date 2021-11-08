State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State Farm appears to be sticking with spokesman Aaron Rodgers after the Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and shared views on the vaccine.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances,” reads a statement released by the company.

This comes as research shows the insurance company’s Rodgers commercials dropped significantly after his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that Rodgers was featured in just 1.5 percent of all State Farm ads that ran until 7 p.m. Sunday. That’s down from the last two Sundays when Rodgers was featured in 25 percent of State Farm ads.

The report cites data from Apex Marketing, a company that tracks national media and brands.

“Our monitoring indicates that this wasn’t a planned reduction and more reactionary because there wasn’t any new significant ads put in its place,” said Apex Marketing president Eric Smallwood.

Previous Two Sundays: 25% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it



Today: Only 1.5% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it, according to tracking company @ApexMarketing.



Behind the scenes State Farm appears to be pulling back on the QBhttps://t.co/WC3gab2rYj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 8, 2021

Action 2 News reached out to State Farm about the company’s relationship with Rodgers. We received this response: “We don’t have anything to share at this time, but when we do we will share it with you.” A spokesperson told other media outlets that the company was focusing on ads featuring Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw criticized Rodgers on Sunday, saying the quarterback lied about his vaccination status.

Over the weekend, Prevea Health and Rodgers ended their partnership. Rodgers had been a spokesperson for Prevea since 2012, according to the company.

Although the company did not specifically say why the partnership ended, the announcement came one day after Rodgers shared his beliefs about the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and said his personal health decisions should be private, and said he’s been a victim of shaming from a “woke mob” and victim of a “witch hunt.”

Rodgers stated he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines--Pfizer and Moderna--and that’s part of the reason he didn’t get vaccinated. He said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of some reports of blood clots in people who got the J&J shot. The CDC has recommended the J&J vaccine, saying clotting is rare.

Rodgers says the Packers organization and his teammates are aware of his vaccination status. He said he didn’t lie to the public in August when he was asked if he was vaccinated and responded that he was “immunized.”

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth,” Rodgers said. He said he would’ve explained if there was a follow up.

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference. During that time it was a very witch hunt going on across the league when everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who was talking about it and what it meant if they said it was a personal decision. They shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information and what not,” Rodgers said. “I wanted it to go away. Everybody in the organization knew I wasn’t vaccinated. I was trying to mitigate having this conversation going on and on,” Rodgers said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.