First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild early week; rain returns late week

Quiet Early Week; Rain Chances Return Mid-Late Week
Quiet Early Week; Rain Chances Return Mid-Late Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: High pressure continues to hold firm over the region. After another chilly start with a few patches of frost possible, we’ll quickly warm from the 30s and 40s into the lower to middle 70s amid an abundance of sunshine. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

TUESDAY: As the ridge expands farther east, changes will begin to head in our direction, including an increase in moisture, leading to a few more clouds in the skies through the day. Morning 40s will give way to afternoon 70s again; we won’t be as cool by early Wednesday as skies continue to cloud up through the overnight period – we’ll drop only to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With milder air and slightly muggier air in place, we’ll see sun mixing with clouds on Wednesday – though we’ll remain dry with highs in the middle 70s. By Thursday, chances for rain and storm will increase – with a few showers sticking around through Friday as a strong front sweeps through the region. Behind it, we’ll see highs in the 50s this weekend with lows in the 30s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

