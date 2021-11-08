Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI

Enterprise police car
Enterprise police car(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise police chief and former Meridian police Lieutenant, John Griffith, was arrested last week and charged with DUI. This is the second time he’s been arrested since August of 2020.

“He’s been a good police chief for us, as a part-time police chief; helping us with administrative duties and has been good for our community,” Enterprise Mayor Tony Chancelor said.

Chancelor said Griffith is resigning after a car accident led to his arrest for DUI Thursday evening. Chancelor explained that Griffith was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when he collided with a parked car near the Methodist Church. Enterprise officers made the arrest.

“The other vehicle was parked, so no one was injured or anything like that,” Chancelor said. “There was somebody nearby that called. An on-duty police officer was close.”

Griffith became police chief around five months ago. Before that, he worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years in Meridian. He was arrested last year in Orange Beach and suspected of driving under the influence. At the time, he was attending a training conference for the Meridian Police Department. Griffith resigned his post as Lieutenant.

Chancelor said Griffith has been an asset for the town of Enterprise and this is an unfortunate situation.

“He’s gone way above for the town as far as helping us. I’ll bring it before the board and they will have to act on it,” Chancelor said. “I’ve known John for years and years. It was pretty hard to do, but we are going to do what’s right regardless of who it is for the citizens of Enterprise. That’s what it boils down. Sometimes it hurts, but you got to do it.”

The Enterprise Board of Aldermen will meet on December 7 at town hall.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
According to NCBC Gulfport, a loud boom and flash of light may be seen Monday night as the...
Sonic boom, fireball in the sky a possibility Monday night as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before
USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden...
Silver Alert cancelled for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman

Latest News

Teenager surrenders in Capital City’s 126th homicide investigation
Teenager surrenders in Capital City’s 126th homicide investigation
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Raymond woman charged following crash that killed mother and infant
Kids ages 5-11 are now receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations
Tru Wings food truck owner True Pasley spent more than 20 days in the Biloxi VA's ICU fighting...
Food truck owner feeds VA hospital staff that helped him beat COVID-19
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version