Diress Hill, 44

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Diress Hill, a 44-year-old Black man, was found dead Saturday, October 22, 2021, in the southern part of the city.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said Hill was discovered inside a storage room under someone’s carport in the 2700 block of Terry Road, with multiple wounds to his body.

Brown did not say whether those were gunshot wounds and initially told the public the death was being investigated as a ‘death pending,’ meaning it had not been determined whether someone killed Hill.

Brown told WLBT two weeks later that Hill’s case became a homicide.

The revelation came after our reporters asked the department why it appeared they had one additional homicide than WLBT’s official count, which is based on individual killings in Jackson reported by JPD and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear why JPD did not notify the public when Hill’s case became a homicide.

The department has yet to make an arrest or disclose a motive in the case.

