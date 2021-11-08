Connect. Shop. Support Local.
COVID-19 vaccines available statewide for children under 12

By Ashley Garner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Young children in Mississippi can start getting vaccinated Monday, November 8, now available at county health departments across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health began scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old after 7 p.m. Friday.

Children ages 5-11 years will be vaccinated with two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered 21 days apart.

The dosage is one-third of the adolescent and adult dose.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has ordered 51,000 doses of vaccine for this age group, and they are arriving at county health departments and other healthcare providers this week.

You can schedule your appointment here for any county health department.

Appointments can also be made by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 866-498-4948 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

