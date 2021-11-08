County might not pay contractor for delivering election equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a closed meeting called on Monday, the Hinds County Election Commission was told that a contractor brought on to deliver voting equipment for the November 2 special election might not be paid.

The meeting was held at 9 a.m. in the county administrator’s conference room. A notice for the meeting was posted outside Election Commission headquarters. However, deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office refused to allow media inside.

Media was also forced to stay outside the chancery court building for the duration of the meeting and was not allowed to stay in the lobby.

The decision to keep the press out of the meeting comes just days after WLBT learned that County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones had ordered election commissioners not to talk to the press.

Four commissioners attended the meeting: Toni Johnson, Yvonne Horton, Shirley Varnado, and Chair Jermal Clark. Also present was Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun, Jones, Jim Ingram, director of the Department of Logistical Services, and individuals from the county’s purchasing department.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham made a brief appearance but left.

Commissioner Kidada Brown was absent.

Commissioners declined to comment following the meeting. Calhoun could not be reached for comment.

Deputies at the front desk said their supervisor ordered them to deny the media access.

A sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department came out and told WLBT that “the people over the meeting didn’t want any media.”

He said “Ms. Shontay” was over the meeting and that he would send her outside to speak.

A few minutes later, a guard came out and said that the county would not be making a statement following the meeting.

We said we just wanted access to the meeting and he said, “That’s not going to happen.”

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones refused to offer details outside the chancery court building following the meeting, saying it was a staff meeting.

He would not say how many commissioners were in attendance, wavering on whether two or three were present.

When pressed for that number outside the building, Jones said there were three commissioners present.

“I’m having a staff meeting. I can’t have a staff meeting?” he said. “That was a staff meeting. They had no statutory authority. That was my meeting on where we were going to go with the election. So they have to come what the county does.”

When asked whether a quorum was present and the state’s open meetings laws were violated, Jones changed his answer, saying only two commissioners were present.

Two commissioners, Horton and Clark, would not answer questions as they walked to their vehicles.

It was not clear whether any action was taken.

According to sources who spoke to WLBT on the condition of anonymity, one of the topics was whether the county would pay Professionals on Wheels for delivering voting machines for the November 2 special election.

The company was brought on just days before the election after the previous company had not been able to complete the work.

“Even though the work has been done and it’s been done to our satisfaction, they said we didn’t process it the right way,” the person said. “Which means we should have had a P.O. or a requisition or something of that nature.”

Jones and Ingram informed commissioners that the county would have to recommend the board not pay the contract.

In October, the county had to bring on a new delivery firm after the previous firm, Election Systems & Software, told commissioners that the special election was not part of their contract. ES&S, which manufactures the voting machines used by the county, previously delivered the machines.

The county then sought two quotes for deliveries, one from Professionals on Wheels and Terry’s Installation. Terry’s Installation won the bid, despite not having the experience needed to do the work.

On October 28, the county canceled its $30,000 deal with Terry’s and brought on Professionals on Wheels for $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.