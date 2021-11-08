Brandon High School being used as a conservative hashtag

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., have used screenshots of Brandon High School with the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon.

The “Let’s go, Brandon” cry has been used throughout the country as an insult directed towards President Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, it has become “conservative code for ‘F--- Joe Biden.’ "

The slogan was started at an October 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports Reporter.

During the interview the crowd began chanting, and the reporter suggested that the crowd was cheering “Let’s Go Brandon.”

However, it became clear that they were chanting “F--- Joe Biden.”

While NASCAR has denounced the chant, it has still been used widely from Biden critics.

On November 6, Ted Cruz added to the sentiment by tweeting the hashtag, while using a picture of Brandon High School.

Has there ever been a President who had a school named after him in his FIRST YEAR in office? Remarkable.#LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/D04ic0egHP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. also used the school’s photo as a meme on his Instagram page.

