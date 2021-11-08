Connect. Shop. Support Local.
$460M grant program opens to equip, train first responders

(Hawaii News Now)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grant is now available to help first responders.

It’s called the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFP), a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that the Department of Homeland Security is now accepting applications.

The application period opens Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Fire departments, training academies, and emergency medical service organizations can get direct financial assistance to equip and train first responders.

A total of $460 million is set aside for the AFG program.

Of that amount, $414 million will be awarded to assist first-responder organizations that need support to improve responses to fires and emergencies.

Apply here or call the FEMA AFG Program Help Desk at (866) 274-0960.

You can also email them at firegrants@fema.dhs.gov.

The AFG Program Help Desk is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET.

