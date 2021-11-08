Connect. Shop. Support Local.
16-year-old kills man after being chased with beer bottle days before

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have identified the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old William Tellis.

JPD says 16-year-old Gregdrick Brown admitted to authorities that he shot Tellis multiple times due to an altercation at a convenience store near Capitol Street around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

According to Brown, he received a handgun from an unknown individual’s vehicle that was on the scene. After the shooting, Brown says he tossed the gun back into the vehicle.

Brown told authorities that the victim chased him with a broken beer bottle days before.

