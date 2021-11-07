Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wonder why dogs tilt their head? Here is an explanation.

Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.
Scientists might have found the answer on why dogs tilt their heads.(Julia Huffman)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If a dog ever looks at someone with an adorable head tilt, researchers have a better idea of what’s going on inside their head.   

A new study suggests it may be the pup’s way of processing relevant, meaningful stimuli.

Scientists said it basically means dogs might be trying to focus or recall information from a memory, like the name of a favorite human or toy.   

The furry facts were published recently by Hungarian researchers in a scientific journal called Animal Cognition.

It’s the first study that examines the reason for head tilting in dogs.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
Jackson city council
Jackson gearing up for potential annexation

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden...
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold...
‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold crime summit focusing on city’s youth