Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men shot each other multiple times on Shepwood Drive in Jackson, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn says a 19-year-old and 21-year-old began to shoot at each other after an argument while gambling around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old is in stable condition at Merit Health Hospital, while the 21-year-old is in critical condition at UMMC.

Both men have been charged with aggravated assault.

