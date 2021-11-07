Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old Columbia man.

Edward Will Peters is described as a Black male around five feet, three inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, November 5, Peters was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Katherine Drive in Marion County.

MBI says he is believed to be driving a 2008 silver Nissan Altima bearing Mississippi tag DB0K407, traveling south.

Peters’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.

