Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Columbia man

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old Columbia man.

Edward Will Peters is described as a Black male around five feet, three inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, November 5, Peters was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Katherine Drive in Marion County.

MBI says he is believed to be driving a 2008 silver Nissan Altima bearing Mississippi tag DB0K407, traveling south.

Peters’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.

