Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Columbia man
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old Columbia man.
Edward Will Peters is described as a Black male around five feet, three inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Friday, November 5, Peters was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Katherine Drive in Marion County.
MBI says he is believed to be driving a 2008 silver Nissan Altima bearing Mississippi tag DB0K407, traveling south.
Peters’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.