Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland, MS, in Madison County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland, MS, in Madison County.

She is described as a white female, five-feet three-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, November 7, 2021, at about 1:13 pm traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County.

Kate Ogden Cole is believed to be in a 2013 gray Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi tag 1K37CL.

Family members say Kate Ogden Cole suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kate Ogden Cole, contact Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
Jackson city council
Jackson gearing up for potential annexation

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version
‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold...
‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold crime summit focusing on city’s youth
WLBT at 10p (November 6, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (November 5, 2021)