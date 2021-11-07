Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Ridgeland woman

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland, MS, in Madison County.

She is described as a white female, five-feet three-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, November 7, 2021, at about 1:13 pm traveling west on Interstate 20 near Clinton in Hinds County.

Kate Ogden Cole is believed to be in a 2013 gray Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi tag 1K37CL.

Family members say Kate Ogden Cole suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kate Ogden Cole, contact Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121.

