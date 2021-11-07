‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold crime summit focusing on city’s youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is hosting a summit Monday called “Stop the Madness.”

It’s in response to a number of recent events, including the armed robbery that involved the family of a Jackson news anchor as well as the Lyft driver who was shot seven times. Two acts that were both carried out by teens.

With young people committing and falling victim to much of the city’s violent crime this year, Councilman Stokes plans to pack the Cornerstone Baptist Church Monday night to talk solutions.

“It’s time now for parents and grandparents to come out and ask for help and speak to some of the right people,” Stokes said. “Don’t wait until your child or grandchild is in the hospital, in the jailhouse, or in the cemetery to say, ‘nobody tried to help me.’ We’re trying to help you now.”

Stokes said organizations like “100 Black Men” and the “Nation of Islam,” as well as members of the Jackson Police Department’s juvenile division, have all committed to being there. He said residents will have the opportunity to talk with officers 1-on-1 if they’d like.

“The vast majority of young people are doing the right thing. They stay in school; some are going to college, they’re working,” he said. “But we’re trying to reach out to those who are going the wrong way.”

Friday, Jackson’s mayor held a similar crime summit with leaders from every facet of government but closed the event to press, public, and the majority of councilmembers.

Councilman Stokes said the difference between that meeting and the one he’s hosting Monday is that anyone can go.

“I didn’t know anything about that meeting,” Stokes said. “Anything that anyone decides to do that would help reduce crime, I support. But it can’t be a private meeting. It can’t be a meeting with two council members. Everybody should be invited.”

He said transparency is an important step in bringing an end to Jackson’s crime crisis.

“What we must do is provide the help. Right now, it’s a lot of excuses,” he said. “We don’t need excuses. We need help.”

The summit will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 418 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.