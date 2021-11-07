First Alert Forecast: staying dry & mild into start of new week before showers return by Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s weather has been a 10 out of 10! Cooler conditions will return this evening, especially after sunset at 5:05 PM. We will from the 60s to the 50s over the next couple of hours. By the time we wake up Monday morning, it will be chilly out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is the potential for more foggy banks to form later tonight and into the early morning hours.

Sunny skies and pleasant conditions will be around to kick off the work week for your Monday! Despite needing a jacket walking out the door during the morning hours, once the afternoon rolls around it will feel nice and mild out. High temperatures will range from the lower to middle 70s across central MS tomorrow afternoon.

Southerly flow will return into the middle of the work week as high pressure builds more to the east. We will stay quiet and dry during this time with highs in the middle 70s across most of the area. Overnight lows likely won’t be as cool with winds back out of the south. A cold front looks to bring our next opportunity to see showers by this Thursday. The front itself will be out of the area by Friday, but some showers could linger around. Drier, but cooler weather will be around by next weekend with highs potentially in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.