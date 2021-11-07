Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: staying dry & mild into start of new week before showers return by Thursday

Showers to return later this week
Showers to return later this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s weather has been a 10 out of 10! Cooler conditions will return this evening, especially after sunset at 5:05 PM. We will from the 60s to the 50s over the next couple of hours. By the time we wake up Monday morning, it will be chilly out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is the potential for more foggy banks to form later tonight and into the early morning hours.

Sunny skies and pleasant conditions will be around to kick off the work week for your Monday! Despite needing a jacket walking out the door during the morning hours, once the afternoon rolls around it will feel nice and mild out. High temperatures will range from the lower to middle 70s across central MS tomorrow afternoon.

Southerly flow will return into the middle of the work week as high pressure builds more to the east. We will stay quiet and dry during this time with highs in the middle 70s across most of the area. Overnight lows likely won’t be as cool with winds back out of the south. A cold front looks to bring our next opportunity to see showers by this Thursday. The front itself will be out of the area by Friday, but some showers could linger around. Drier, but cooler weather will be around by next weekend with highs potentially in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
Jackson city council
Jackson gearing up for potential annexation

Latest News

Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
First Alert Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
Feeling cold into the overnight hours
First Alert Forecast: getting cold into tonight; sunshine & seasonable temperatures return Sunday afternoon
Cooling down to the 40s and 30s in some spots tonight.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way
First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way