Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week

Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Here’s a look at the forecast!

We were dealing with some fog in a few areas this morning on this Sunday morning. Those areas included Humphreys, Holmes, Attala down to parts of Adams Franklin Lincoln, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, and Covington. We will reach the upper 60′s in our viewing area, as we start to see clear skies early on before the afternoon hours. Moving back into this evening, we hold clear skies as well, with our Low temperatures dropping to the upper 30′s, low 40′s.

Monday through Wednesday, we’ve got some nice weather on the way as we gradually see High temperatures get back into the ‘70s. And our Lows in the mid-’40s. Sunday night going into Monday for some of our northern counties we could see some frost due to Low temperatures in the upper 30′s. We trend dryer Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, we are expecting rain to return to Mississippi, including a few rain showers for our area. We are monitoring this in the days to come. It looks to be more rain as of right now. High temperatures on Thursday, upper 70′s and Lows in the mid-’50s. On Friday, our temperatures fall the to mid-’60s and Lows in the low 50′s.

Following our rain chances Thursday and Friday, we see another round of Cooler Air pushing into the South dropping our temperatures again.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

USA Pawn, Mississippi’s top-rated pawnshop celebrated their 30th Anniversary celebration this...
Mississippi family-owned business celebrates 30th anniversary
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Rankin County
Two men shoot each other after argument while gambling in Jackson
Jackson city council
Jackson gearing up for potential annexation

Latest News

Feeling cold into the overnight hours
First Alert Forecast: getting cold into tonight; sunshine & seasonable temperatures return Sunday afternoon
Cooling down to the 40s and 30s in some spots tonight.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way
First Alert Forecast: Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way
Great Weekend ahead, with milder temperatures on the way
WLBT at 6a - VOD - clipped version