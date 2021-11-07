First Alert Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine and trending warmer at the start of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Here's a look at the forecast!

We were dealing with some fog in a few areas this morning on this Sunday morning. Those areas included Humphreys, Holmes, Attala down to parts of Adams Franklin Lincoln, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, and Covington. We will reach the upper 60′s in our viewing area, as we start to see clear skies early on before the afternoon hours. Moving back into this evening, we hold clear skies as well, with our Low temperatures dropping to the upper 30′s, low 40′s.

Monday through Wednesday, we’ve got some nice weather on the way as we gradually see High temperatures get back into the ‘70s. And our Lows in the mid-’40s. Sunday night going into Monday for some of our northern counties we could see some frost due to Low temperatures in the upper 30′s. We trend dryer Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, we are expecting rain to return to Mississippi, including a few rain showers for our area. We are monitoring this in the days to come. It looks to be more rain as of right now. High temperatures on Thursday, upper 70′s and Lows in the mid-’50s. On Friday, our temperatures fall the to mid-’60s and Lows in the low 50′s.

Following our rain chances Thursday and Friday, we see another round of Cooler Air pushing into the South dropping our temperatures again.

